India National Team: Rowllin Borges - The team will reach higher levels with Igor Stimac

The NorthEast United midfielder will be hoping to get into Stimac's midfield for the King's Cup...

midfielder and international Rowllin Borges expressed his delight at the appointment of Croatian Igor Stimac as the head coach of the Indian national team.

The 26-year-old, who featured in the all three of 's group matches at the 2019 AFC in , believes Stimac can take India forward with his planning and execution.

"I am very happy to have Igor Stimac as the national team Coach. He is a very experienced coach and has coached at really high levels.

"With his new tactics and techniques, I am sure the team will reach higher levels too. I am looking forward to training under him and learn a lot from him," Borges told Goal .

The new head coach's first assignment will be in as India take on the hosts, Curacao and in the 2019 King's Cup in June. The former national team manager has already prepared a 36-member initial squad for the preparatory camp that is set to begin from May 22.