Ighalo won't join Man Utd on Spain training camp due to fears over coronavirus travel restrictions

The Red Devils are concerned that the 30-year-old will not be allowed back into the country if he joined them in Marbella for their warm-weather break

Odion Ighalo will not travel to for 's warm-weather training camp due to uncertainty relating to travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

The Red Devils fear he will not be allowed back into because of precautionary measures in place for anyone who has been in in recent weeks, with Ighalo having played for Shanghai Shenhua prior to his loan move to Old Trafford.

The Guardian reports that, as of February 8, officials have announced the death toll had risen to 724 since the outbreak began in in December.

More teams

As the coronavirus spreads globally, several countries have cut down on travel to and from China, potentially causing complications for the Nigerian who joined United on a temporary deal until the of the season on deadline day.

"Odion will stay in Manchester, because he arrived from China in the last 14 days," Solskjaer told MUTV.

"Because of the situation in China, we're not sure if he'd be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again, so he's staying here working with a personal coach, individual programme and his family then can settle in England as well. That's a plus.

"Of course he might have liked to have come with the players and got to know them, but the risk [of potential border restrictions tightening]... we don’t want to take that."

United return from their Spain training camp to take on at Stamford Bridge on February 17 before the first leg of their knockout tie against .

And Solskjaer sees the team's trip as an opportunity to recuperate ahead of a busy spell in the fixture list, with both Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe able to travel with the squad to provide a timely fitness boost.

"Of course, we come back and we kick on. We want to get results," Solskjaer added.

Article continues below

"Towards the end now, before this break, we played okay and didn’t concede too many goals. But we didn’t create chances and missed that little bit of spark, I felt. Maybe because of the mental tiredness.

"Physically, they did really well in every aspects of the games but mentally, now, we kick on."

United are seventh in the Premier League after 25 matches and sit six points behind Chelsea, who occupy the last qualification spot.