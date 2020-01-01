‘Ighalo needs a month to be sharp for Man Utd’ – Sanchez Flores calls for patience with deadline day signing

The former Watford boss, who also worked with the Nigerian in China, feels the Red Devils will need to work on the striker’s fitness and game

Odion Ighalo is going to need “one month to recover full rhythm” at , says Quique Sanchez Flores, with the Red Devils warned that they may not have found a quick fix.

The Red Devils were left scratching around for another striker on transfer deadline day.

Several options were said to be registering on their radar, with former frontman Ighalo eventually brought back from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua on an initial loan agreement.

Plenty have questioned the logic of that move, with the 30-year-old not the marquee addition Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is crying out for.

Flores, who has worked with the Nigerian in and Asia, is a big fan of Ighalo but admits that he will need time and patience at Old Trafford before getting up to speed.

The ex-Watford boss told The Athletic: “Mainly, the problem is how they train in . It is not the same as in England.

“Is he really ready for first-team matches in the Premier League because the physical difference is so big? He probably needs one month to recover the full rhythm.

“The good thing is he knows his body well, works hard on injury prevention and he is always working after training.

“I should say, also, that I felt in , he gave exactly the same effort and quality as he gave me four years ago. We had the feeling in China that he could recover a high level with any team in Europe.”

Ighalo netted 39 goals across two-and-a-half seasons at Vicarage Road, with 16 of those coming in the Premier League, and Flores believes he can replicate those efforts with United.

He added: “I have an amazing impression of the player. I fell in love with him. As a guy, he’s professional. He’s a straight arrow. As a person, his life is private. He has strong Christian values and he is respectful.

“As a player, it is difficult to explain Ighalo. His first quality is he can protect the ball and he gives time to the team to get up the field and win the second ball. It’s so difficult to get the ball from him. He’s stronger than he looks.

“Four years ago, when we put ball in the space, he was also super fast. Now, with five years difference, he is a bit different… but he will always be fine in a physical battle.

“We played him up front in a two with Troy Deeney and they knew each other inside out but he is absolutely fine to play as a lone frontman, too. One of his most valuable qualities is that his team-mates very quickly learn his strengths and he adapts very well.”