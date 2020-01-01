Ighalo happy to extend Man Utd 'dream' after 'difficult' few days of talks over loan extension

The Red Devils have agreed a deal with Shanghai Shenhua to keep the Nigerian striker at Old Trafford until January 2021

Odion Ighalo is determined to help push higher up the Premier League table after expressing his delight at extending his loan deal.

After protracted discussions with Shanghai Shenhua, United finally confirmed they had agreed a loan extension for the Nigerian on Monday.

The deal, which does not include an option or obligation to buy, will keep him at the club until January 31, 2021 and the 30-year-old is overjoyed to have extended his stay.

More teams

“I'm really happy. It's a dream for me to be here. I'm buzzing and ready to go,” Ighalo told MUTV.

“The last few days have been difficult as there have been different talks about it but now I'm really happy so I need to concentrate fully. I'm here until the end of January, so it's good for me.

“I decided I want to stay and I'm happy. Since the first day I arrived, I made it clear that I wanted whatever it takes to continue that work. It was very difficult, there were some talks, but I'm happy they finally agreed and got everything done. Everything is official now.

“I'm sending thanks to the Shanghai president and director for the support because they know this is what I want. So I'm thanking them and I'm happy that this has happened. They wish me all the best too.

Article continues below

“Like I've said, since I was young, I've been supporting this club and playing for it is a dream. Now I've extended my loan, it makes it even more clear and I'm committed as I know, in my head, I'm here until January ending. I just want to work hard and enjoy it, support the team and do whatever I can to make us go higher and higher.”

The lifelong United fan joined the club on the final day of the January transfer window and has since scored four goals in three starts and Ighalo, who had previous Premier League experience with , has been left pinching himself over his dream move.

“It's different from where I'm coming from and different to where I was before,” he said. “It's something I've never seen before and it makes me wonder if I'm dreaming or it's reality.”