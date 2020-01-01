Ighalo drops Man Utd future hint as loan star looks to prove himself as a ‘beast’

The Nigerian striker linked up with the Red Devils in January on a short-term deal, but a permanent switch from Shanghai Shenhua has been mooted

Odion Ighalo has hinted that he will be looking to complete a permanent move to , with the Nigerian stating his intention to spend “more time with the team”.

A short-term deal was put in place for the former striker during the January transfer window.

He was acquired by the Red Devils on deadline day, with Shanghai Shenhua allowing him to head back to .

A lucrative new contract in has been mooted for the 30-year-old, but so has an extended stay at Old Trafford.

Boyhood United fan Ighalo is living the dream in his current surroundings, despite seeing his stint with the Premier League giants disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already suggested that he will be looking to keep a proven goalscorer on board, with United piecing together future recruitment plans.

Ighalo would seemingly be open to staying on, with inspiration being taken from a stint at one of the most prestigious club sides on the planet.

He told United’s official website: “Seeing the club from the outside you don't know how big it is. But when you are inside you know how big the club is.

“I am inspired by the way the club is structured, I am inspired by the direction of the club, I am inspired by the development of the young players and how they are coming through from the grassroots to the first team.

“I am inspired by a lot of things at United, I am really inspired and I am looking forward to spending more time with the team.”

Ighalo hit four goals in eight appearances for the Red Devils before competitive football was delayed indefinitely.

His displays earned him plenty of plaudits and he admits that his intention is to be an attacking “beast” for Solskjaer’s side.

On how he is perceived, Ighalo added: “Many people would say he is a gentle guy but inside he is a beast.

“I am a fighter, I never give up, I go for what I believe I can achieve and I give my best, 100 per cent, no matter the outcome of the game, win or lose, I always give 100 per cent from the beginning.”

Ighalo’s current loan agreement is due to expire on May 31, with it yet to be determined whether the 2019-20 campaign will resume and be played to a conclusion before that point.