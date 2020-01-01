Ighalo a proven goalscorer but will need help to adapt - Manchester United legend Stam

The forward showed glimpses of what he can offer during his debut against the Blues and the former Red Devils star is hoping he will succeed

legend Jaap Stam stated Odion Ighalo is a proven goalscorer but will need help from his teammates to adapt to his new club.

The former international sealed a stunning loan switch to Old Trafford on transfer deadline day in January from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

The 30-year-old made an impressive cameo debut appearance in United’s 2-0 victory over on Monday and came close to opening his goal account in the encounter, firing his shot straight into the hands of goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

More teams

Ighalo racked up 33 Premier League goals in 82 appearances during his three-year stay with before moving to to join Changchun Yatai where he bagged 36 goals and then he scored 10 goals for Shanghai Shenhua.

Stam admitted the forward may find it difficult to adapt to a big club like the Red Devils but hopes he will succeed with the side, whom he has always supported as a kid.

“I hope he’s going to surprise people. He played for Watford for quite a while and went to and he scores goals,” Stam told 888Sport, as quoted by the Express.

“It might have surprised a lot of people that he went to United but they needed a striker and one with pace and physique who can score goals and he is proven.

Article continues below

“The only thing is it’s very different playing for United than smaller teams in the league but he’s got better players around him who can help him out. We saw that against Chelsea.

“Hopefully he is going to do well for the club and himself. Hopefully, he performs.”

Ighalo could be handed his full debut when Manchester United take on in the first leg Round of 32 fixture of their game on Thursday night in .