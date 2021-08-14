The striker is the subject of strong interest from the reigning Premier League champions going into Sunday's season opener

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is in no doubt that Harry Kane will continue to show a professional attitude despite constant transfer links to Manchester City.

Kane is the subject of a reported £127million ($175m) from City and is apparently keen to move on after spending his entire career in north London.

The two sides now meet in the first game of the new Premier League season and Lloris dismissed concerns that the striker will not be affected by off-pitch matters.

What was said?

“Harry is a professional and he is here with a smile,” Lloris told reporters.

“There is a situation in the air, we can not hide that, but it belongs to him and the club. I’m just focused on the team, and if the manager needs him he will be professional.”

Lloris also insisted that the transfer saga had not cast a shadow over Tottenham's pre-season preparations.

“The priority is the team, the start of the season, and the rest we try to separate,” he added.

“The most important for me as the captain and a player is to see my teammates going in the same direction, together. But we are in a period that a lot of things can happen.

“It is also the message from the manager, he just wants players focused on training sessions and focused on the competition, and then we will see what will happen. As a player, a teammate, I have no words to say. It belongs to the club and Harry to find a solution.”

The bigger picture

Kane was a late arrival to pre-season, fuelling talk that he was ready to leave Spurs, but the player himself clarified that the timing of his return had been agreed with new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

"While I won't go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train. I will be returning to the club tomorrow, as planned," the forward explained at the start of August.

"I wouldn't do anything to jeopardise the relationship I have with the fans who have given me such unwavering support during my time with the club. This has always been the case as it is today."

Nuno also moved to quell fears of a rift in the build-up to Sunday's clash, while revealing that Kane could take the field against City.

“It's not about that,” he said of the timing of Kane's return. “It's about what we have to do to solve the situation – this is important.

“First of all we have to speak. This is going to happen today (Monday) and after that, we hope to solve all situations.

“We have to solve it together, everybody involved has to solve it together, speaking, having a nice conversation and putting out our opinions. But everybody together.”

