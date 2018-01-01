If anyone can turn things around at Man Utd, it's Mourinho – Nani

The former Red Devils winger believes that the Old Trafford outfit have the right man in charge despite their indifferent start to the campaign

Former Manchester United winger Nani, now at Sporting, has stated his belief that compatriot Jose Mourinho is the right man to turn things around at Manchester United.

The Red Devils were expected to improve on their second-place finish last term, but points this season have not been easy to come by for Mourinho and his men.

Ongoing spats between the manager, the players and the club have been the topic of headlines for quite some time, but ex-Old Trafford favourite Nani thinks his countryman is still the right man to turn United's fortunes around.

Asked by Goal what the differences are between Sir Alex Ferguson's Man Utd and Jose Mourinho's, the Portuguese said: “It's hard to give an answer because I can only talk about my experience under Ferguson.

“I only have an outsider's view on Mourinho's United. It's not fair to compare because we are talking about different moments in the club's history. Jose arrived at Utd after a winless period and already he's won a few titles, including the Europa League.

“Obviously the goal is to be Premier League champions, but the competition is fierce. Although last year United managed to finish in second place, this year isn't going as expected.

"I'm sure though that if there is a coach able to turn things around and put the club on the right path it's Jose.

“Like Sir Alex, he has charisma and a very strong character. Those elements are key for success.”

Nani may now be 32 and in the twilight of his career but a long list of titles with club and country will ensure the attacker can retire with pride when he does eventually hang up his boots.

A Champions League, European Championship and several Premier League titles are included in Nani's honours, more than one of which were gained while playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Cristiano is a friend and, without doubt, the best player in the world,” Nani said of his long-time partner in crime. “He was very important for my career. We played together for several years and won the Champions League together for United and the European Cup for Portugal.

“We both grew up at Sporting, one of the best football academies in the world, so we have a very similar background. We both developed under Ferguson at United, too. Our bond is huge, both on and off the pitch. We'll be friends for life, even after our careers end.”