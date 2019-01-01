'Icardi should find a boyfriend for wife and agent Wanda' - former Inter sporting director Sabatini

The Argentine striker has been praised by the current Bologna executive as he faces up to an uncertain future at the Serie A club

Former sporting director Walter Sabatini claims that Mauro Icardi should “find a boyfriend” for his agent and wife Wanda Nara.

The pair have often been the subject of controversy during the striker’s time at Inter, and now the former captain has been told to find himself a new club as he is not in new boss Antonio Conte’s plans.

“If Icardi was my player, I’d find a boyfriend for Wanda so that she stepped away from Mauro, who’s a wonderful lad and a loving father,” the 64-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Sabatini has recently been appointed sporting co-ordinator at and he offer his support to coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who has revealed that he is suffering with leukaemia.

“With Sinisa, I wanted to take on the world immediately and irreverently," said Sabatini, who was seriously ill himself in 2018. "Now it’ll take longer, but not by much. He’ll pull through.

“‘Resilience’ is the key word. I’ve often come up against things with resilience too. I’ve never made pacts with the devil, only with myself, perhaps because I myself am the devil.

“I’ve been in contact with the afterlife: like the doctors said, I died twice in the 40 days I was comatose. I made myself heard.

“I also negotiated with God, with politeness but also fury. I felt ready for heaven, but he didn’t give me the keys.”

Sabatini also revealed the reaction of striker Mattia Destro when he heard the news of his coach's battle with leukaemia.

“I was surprised by Destro’s reaction: he’s never been so intellectually open. He was edgier before.

“He cried when he heard Sinisa’s name: it meant Mihajlovic had really entered his heart.”

Article continues below

Sabatini also addressed rumours that former striker Manolo Gabbiadini would re-join Bologna this summer.

“To tell you the truth, Sinisa asked us not to spend money on a new striker because he’s counting on Destro and he wants us to invest in a midfielder.

“If I had a lot of money, I’d sign Neymar. I want the fans to have fun: football is something wonderful.”