Icardi calls for 'respect' from Inter as striker's stand-off continues

After being dropped from the team for the fifth game in a row amid an on-going contractual feud, the Argentine has taken to social media to respond

Mauro Icardi has called for "respect" and laid out his sacrifices and struggles with in a post on Instagram in the midst of an ongoing feud with the club that has seen him dropped from the team.

The striker has not featured for Inter since February 9, and was not part of the squad named for Friday's contest against .

Icardi and his wife Wanda Nara, who is also his agent, have been engaged in a contentious feud with club in recent weeks, with a new contract part of the issue, during which time the striker was stripped of the captaincy for reasons that have not been fully explained.

That, along with his absence from the squad over the past three weeks, has fueled speculation that his time with the club is nearing an end, with potential moves to , , , and among those mooted.

On Thursday, Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti refused to comment any further on Icardi, saying his focus was solely on those who "care about the fate of Inter".

However, Icardi has taken to Instagram to voice how much he does care for Inter, noting he has previously stuck with the club in their lean moments, and in the face of offers that he claims would have caused most players to leave.

Icardi went on to question whether he and the club are being treated with proper respect by some of those in power, though he notes that somethings strong disagreements can happen "in a family."

Icardi's statement in full is below:

“It's in the most difficult moments that true love is shown,” Icardi wrote on social media. “In those moments I decided to stay at Inter, with Inter.

“When I felt that with my goals I could help 'Inter to be stronger, in many things. Stronger than the problems of Financial Fair Play, stronger than our difficulties, when there were many to judge that as a team we were not worth much.

“At Inter, with Inter and despite all, I've always decided to stay, and for the love of these colors, I've turned down offers that hardly a professional player would have refused, all the more in similar conditions.

“I played with physical pains that brought me to tears after the game, and in the following days. But I have always insisted on taking the field, even against medical advice, because I was able to forget every pain in the field, with the only goal of giving everything I could to help these colors.

“For LOVE of the Nerazzurri colors. Because there is only Inter. I showed my children that we must keep hope. I taught him that winning is difficult, but that doing it with Inter has a unique meaning, that only a true Inter can understand, and feel. The eyes of my children do not lie. This love for Inter has been learned at my house.

“I realized my dream, I realized the dream of all of us Inter, returning to the , with the team I was captain of. Because I have always felt and transmitted love for these colors.

“I have always disapproved of those who at the first opportunity tried to leave the club. I respected the fans, my team-mates, the club, and all the coaches that passed during my stay.

“I have collaborated with the club, both on and off the pitch, in the inclusion of every new player, showing him that only with the passion could we reach our goals.

“I know what love is for Inter, and Inter fans know this because they have seen how I suffered, cried, fought and finally enjoyed these colors. At Inter. With Inter.

“But as said, all the sacrifices were made for the love of these colors, and respecting everyone.

“I do not know if at this moment there is love and respect towards the Inter and towards me by some who make the decisions. I do not know if there is somebody the desire to act and solve things only and exclusively for the love of Inter.

“In a family can happen many things, beautiful or ugly.

“And for love you can bear a lot, of everything. But it must never lack of respect. These are my values, these are the values for which I have always struggled. In my story. At Inter. With Inter.”