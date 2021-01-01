'Ibrahimovic & I would make a great couple' – Free agent Pato flirts with AC Milan move

Currently unattached, the former San Siro favourite has issued something of a 'come get me' plea to the Serie A leaders

Brazilian forward Alexandre Pato has flirted with a return to San Siro, stating that it is his dream to head back to and that he could form a formidable strike partnership with Zlatan Ibrahimovic should the Rossoneri pick him up as a free agent.

Pato has been looking for a new club since terminating his contract with Sao Paulo in August of last year, as the 31-year-old former prodigy looks to continue his career on the pitch.

Milan are currently in the market for another striker as they look to add some additional firepower to a squad that is challenging for the title – and Pato feels that he could be the man to fill that spot.

“I hear that in there may be clubs interested in me,” the attacker told Gazzetta dello Sport. “I would like to make it very clear that, at 31, I'm not looking for a big-money contract, but for a project that I like. If I was in it for the money I would have stayed in .

“How could I not feel nostalgic [about Milan]? We're talking about 150 games, 63 goals, a Scudetto and a Supercoppa Italiana. It would be a dream to return to Milan, which is in my heart.”

Asked if he would be fine with playing second fiddle to Ibrahimovic, Pato added: “I would say yes, what's the problem? But I wouldn't come to be a deputy, I would play a couple of games and convince the coach [to keep me in the starting line-up].

“No, come on, let's say that maybe we could play together. We would make a great couple.”

Milan are one of the few sides that have space in their squad for a non-EU player, with also on that list, and the injury-prone Pato insists that he is fit, healthy and more mature as he looks to land one of those premium spots.

“My body is fine, I'm fine, and my head is different from the last time [I was in Italy],” he went on. “I know what I can give and what I have to do: Will is everything and I have it. I see Europe in my future, especially Italy.

“I think I can still do very well in Serie A as long as there's space in a team for someone with a non-EU passport.

“I will evaluate what's feasible. Fiorentina are an excellent club with many champions and a good team. Besides, it's a beautiful city.”