Zlatan Ibrahimovic has acknowledged that he must watch for the limits of his body as he approaches his 40th birthday, with the Milan striker stating that he is "not Superman".

The Rossoneri striker, a journeyman forward and serial winner, has frequently rated himself among the game's modern greats, with plenty of achievements to back up his boasts.

But in an uncharacteristic moment of humility, the idiosyncratic Swede has admitted that even he has barriers that he will be unable to break as he continues to play into his fourth decade.

What has been said?

“When I was young, I just played, even if I felt pain in my tendons," the 39-year-old told Sportweek. "I wanted to win and score, stop. With time and experience, I started using my head and I realised how important it is to listen to your body.

"My head is fine, but my body is getting old, it doesn’t always keep up with it [the head] and it’s a problem. This year I have to listen to my body, every little signal it sends me.

"Only by doing so, I can avoid worse consequences. I need to listen to my body every day to play consistently. I need to think slowly, day by day, and realise that I am not Superman."

Ibrahimovic approaching final swansong?

The veteran attacker - currently sidelined with an Achilles problem but with an eye on next week's Champions League clash with Atletico - has defied expectations to remain at the game's summit.

But with his current deal at San Siro set to expire next June, the question remains whether he will play on and where he would do so.

With trophies amassed across five countries and seven clubs, there is no doubt however that he will leave a glittering record behind him if he does choose to hang up his boots in 2022.

The bigger picture

Milan have made a near-perfect start to the new league season in Serie A, having been edged out in last term's title race by Inter as Juventus' Scudetto chokehold was broken.

Save a draw with the Bianconeri, Stefano Pioli's side have won all of their top-flight games this term and are continuing to set about their credentials early on.

They travel to Spezia on Saturday, before they return their concerns to Europe at the end of September.

