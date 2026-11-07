Ibrahim Maza reveals how Lionel Messi's Kopa Trophy vote inspired his Ballon d'Or dream after making tough decision to switch from Germany to Algeria

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Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Ibrahim Maza has revealed that earning a Kopa Trophy vote from Argentine icon Lionel Messi has fuelled his ambition to win the Ballon d'Or in the future. Meanwhile, the attacking midfielder also opened up on the difficult personal choice he made two years ago to switch his international allegiance from Germany to Algeria.

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Argentine legend backs rising playmaker

Maza has set his sights on football's ultimate individual prize after receiving high-profile recognition at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, while reflecting on his senior international career with the Fennecs. Messi placed the Leverkusen starlet third on his voting ballot for the Kopa Trophy, which honours the world's best young player. Despite that endorsement from the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, the Algerian international finished ninth in the final standings.

Golden ball remains ultimate goal

Speaking to the German edition of RTL about his long-term aspirations, Maza said: "Winning the Ballon d'Or is one of my dreams. I think winning an award like that is the dream of every footballer. I think it is an extraordinary and truly special accolade."

Explaining how the Argentine forward's Kopa Trophy vote has driven him to raise his standards even further in the years ahead, he added: "I took it to heart, and it's incredible. It gives you immense motivation when Messi says you have something special. Yes, Messi's encouragement gives me an extra spark of drive."

International switch required deep reflection

Nicknamed 'Mazadona', the playmaker previously represented Germany at youth level before switching his senior allegiance to Algeria in October 2024. Explaining why committing to the Desert Warriors was far from straightforward, Maza added: "Choosing to play for Algeria was difficult in a certain sense. There were several factors I had to consider. I've talked about it before, and there were various reasons, but they are personal matters. I prefer to keep them to myself. But beyond that, it was a hard decision."

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Reiterating his pride in representing the North African nation, he added: "Now it's settled, and two years have already passed. I am proud of the Algerian national team, and I'm happy to have had the opportunity to play for them. I will leave everything out on the pitch and continue giving my all for the team. I am proud to carry the Algerian flag on my chest. It is a tremendous honor to be able to represent this country."

Leverkusen talent targets further progress

Since completing his international switch two years ago, Maza has racked up 24 senior appearances for the Fennecs, contributing three goals and two assists. With the November international break approaching, the playmaker will look to add to that tally when he links up with his national team-mates next week. Back at club level, continuing to shine in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen will be essential as he chases his long-term Ballon d'Or ambitions.