'I wouldn't have sold Ronaldo for €200m!' - Carvalho says Real Madrid miss star player

Real Betis host the capital club on Sunday and William Carvalho believes the European champions are feeling the absence of the Portuguese star

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence is still keenly felt at Real Madrid, according to William Carvalho, who would not have sold him even for €200 million.

Carvalho's Real Betis host his compatriot's former club on Sunday and the Portugal midfielder believes the Champions League holders miss Ronaldo.

He suggested that no amount of money would have lured him into selling the star forward to Juventus, had it been his call to make.

Asked if Madrid, languishing a relatively lowly fifth in La Liga, were suffering without Ronaldo's goals, Carvalho told Marca: "Of course, Cristiano is needed in any team in the world and in Real Madrid they notice a little bit, not much, the goals that Cristiano scored.

"But now he's fine, he's good in Juventus and he'll score many goals there.

"It is difficult to know [why he left], I do not know what happened, but I know how Cristiano is, he has an ambition the size of the world, he wants to always do things well and show that he is the best.

"I would not have sold him for €100 million. Not for €200 million, no."

Article continues below

Looking ahead to the showdown with Santiago Solari's side, who are only four points above Betis, Carvalho cited the role the fans will have to play at Benito Villamarin.

"Madrid have a team with great quality, top players who make a difference in a second, we have to be attentive and focused," he said.

"It will be a difficult match, but we play at home, the fans will be on our side and I think we will have the ball, to control the game, as we always do."