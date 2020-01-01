'I would take Memphis in my car personally' - Lyon boss Garcia responds to Barcelona transfer talk as speculation lingers

coach Rudi Garcia has admitted that he would drive Memphis Depay to personally if the chance arose for the side's captain to make the move to Camp Nou.

The Dutchman has been mooted as a potential target for the Blaugrana as they begin to adapt to life under Ronald Koeman following a frustrating 2019-20 campaign that saw the club come up short on all fronts.

A bitter public dispute with Lionel Messi over the Argentine's future at the club has overshadowed any transfer activity since too, but with the forward set to now stay at the club for the remainder of his current deal, Barca have been able to turn towards their pursuits further afield.

That very well may include international Depay, who captained his side to a semi-final appearance last term and has played with Koeman during the latter's stint in charge of the Dutch national side.

Speaking ahead of the new campaign, Garcia - a previous Ligue 1 winner with - waxed lyrical about the 26-year-old's skill, professing his hope that he would remain at the club, while adding that he would not stand in the way of a move south and over the border too.

"I read the Catalan press this morning. They talk about Memphis," he told Telefoot.

"Memphis is a fantastic player and if he can play the season with Lyon, we will only be stronger.

"But like many of my players, if they have the opportunity to play in a club built to win the Champions League, and he's met a lot of them last season, I will personally take him in my car."

Depay started his career in his home country at Eindhoven, before a particularly ill-fated move to , where he scored just seven times in 53 games over a season and a half.

Since making the switch to Lyon, he has recaptured his best form at club level while further cementing his position in the national set-up, with whom he previously secured a third-place finish at the 2014 World Cup in .