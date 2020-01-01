'I would not be insensitive to Marseille move' - Rennes forward Niang

The Senegal international has been linked with a switch to the Stade Velodrome outfit

forward M'baye Niang has stated he "will not be insensitive" to a move to should there be a concrete offer on the table.

The 25-year old Senegalese player has been on the books of Les Rouge et Noir since 2018, initially on loan from before making a permanent switch last summer.

He has scored 29 times in 80 outings for Rennes, also providing nine assists.

This has kept Niang in the eyes of more suitors like Marseille which he is pleased with.

"For me, it's flattering. It means that I do beautiful things. And Marseille, given its history, the supporters they also have," Niang said in an Instagram Live session organised by L'Equipe and reported by Footmercato.

"If tomorrow we tell you that Olympique de Marseille wants you, the question arises, you reflect, because it is a big club and it is a club that deserves to be respected today in .

“Today, I am focused on Stade Rennais because we still have some great things to live this season.

"After, if a club like Olympique de Marseille came tomorrow to ring the charge to try to recruit me, I would not be insensitive. We will have to take the time and when the time comes, see what we decide.”

Niang has previously played for , , , and .