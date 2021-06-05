'I would like to go to America' - Conte hints at interest in future MLS job

The former Inter and Chelsea boss has been opening up about his future plans after leaving the Serie A champions

Antonio Conte has hinted he would be interested in managing in MLS in the future after admitting he is keen to experience life in America.

Conte is a free agent after quitting Inter Milan last month despite leading them to their first Serie A title in a decade.

The former Chelsea boss held advanced talks with Tottenham over a possible return to the Premier League, but an agreement is unlikely.

What did Conte say?

Speaking about what the future holds following his departure from Inter, Conte told DAZN : "I would like to have experiences abroad. I would like to go to America".

That is likely to put MLS clubs on alert should they have a managerial vacancy in the near future, though it is unclear whether Conte is talking about the next few seasons or in the longer term.

Conte never satisfied with ‘comfortable’ situations

Conte also gave some insight into what drives him on as a manager, saying he always wants to stay out of his comfort zone.

That would go some way to explaining why he has never spent more than three years in any one job during his managerial career.

"I think I am a person who is not satisfied with ‘comfortable’ situations,” said the former Juventus and Italy boss. “I think I have [always] chosen the most difficult situation.

“The goal when I signed for Inter was a three-year project to bring Inter back, to have ambition to compete for important goals again. Being able to do it in the second year was a great thing.

“Being a coach is certainly not easy, especially if you want to do it at a high level and if you also have the skills to do it at a high level.

“Because in any job the pressure, the expectations, the stress, is really a lot. You have to be good at managing certain situations knowing that you always find yourself alone.”

This is just the start for Inter - Conte

Conte also believes Inter’s title victory is just the start of a new period of success for the club despite his departure, having finally broken Juventus’ stranglehold on the Scudetto.

"The boys have matured,” he added. “It is inevitable that they are at the beginning [of a journey]. For many it is the first time they have won something important in their careers.

"But as I always say, when you start winning then the victory must enter your brain. The guys have been really good. All of them are starting a winning journey.

“Not only have they won an Italian championship, but they have won a championship that for nine or ten years had only had one story, and the fact that they accomplished this feat is a great credit.”

