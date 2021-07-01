The Three Lions goalkeeper has picked up a unique memento from the Euro 2020 clash at Wembley

Jordan Pickford has revealed that he managed to get Manuel Neuer to sign his shirt after England's Round of 16 win over Germany, and that he now plans to have the jersey framed.

England progressed to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals by beating Germany 2-0 at Wembley on Tuesday, with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane grabbing the goals for the hosts in the second half.

Pickford was outstanding once again between the sticks to record a fourth consecutive clean sheet, and couldn't resist picking up a memento from his goalkeeping counterpart after the game.

What's been said?

"I said I would ask him [Neuer] for his shirt at the end of the game and I managed to get that and get it signed, so that was nice for me," the Everton shot-stopper said at a press conference on Thursday.

"It was great to play against him with Germany and I will be getting that framed.

"He congratulated me and wished me the best despite the fact he will have been disappointed with the defeat."

Pickford on Grealish

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has received widespread praise in the wake of England's latest victory, having come off the bench for the final 20 minutes to swing the tie in Gareth Southgate's side favour.

The 25-year-old was heavily involved in the build-up to Sterling's opener and provided the assist for Kane to head home his first goal of the tournament, and there are now strong calls for him to start in the Three Lions' last-eight clash with Ukraine on Saturday.

Pickford can certainly see why Grealish has become a cult figure among supporters, but trusts that England have enough strength in depth to reach the semi-finals regardless of Southgate's final selection.

"I heard the fans going crazy when he came on. He’s a very talented footballer," he said. "But it’s not just Jack – whoever starts or whoever is on the bench, there is that much ability throughout the squad. But I do think Jack is a fans favourite."

What did Pickford have to say about Everton's new manager?

Pickford was also asked for his opinion on the appointment of Rafa Benitez at Everton , which has caused division among supporters due to his past stint at Liverpool between 2004 and 2010.

Benitez has replaced Carl Ancelotti following his return to Real Madrid, and Pickford has already spoken to the Spaniard ahead of the Toffees' latest pre-season campaign.

"With Carlo going to Real it was hard for him to turn the job down, so we knew there was a new manager," he said.

"Rafa, the new manager, you’ve seen his career, the trophies he’s won, his desire to win matches all the time. He rang me last night. It was nice to get to speak to him.

"He said enjoy the tournament, do well for England and I’ll see you when you get back."

