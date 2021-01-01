'I wasn't approached by many clubs' - Alaba says Real Madrid were always top of his list

The versatile Austrian is leaving Bayern Munich as a free agent and claims the decision to head for Spain was an easy one

David Alaba says he "wasn't approached by many clubs" when running down his contract at Bayern Munich, but insists that Real Madrid were always at the top of his wanted list.

The versatile Austrian has seen a move to Spain confirmed, with the 28-year-old set to link up with the Blancos as a free agent.

Various other landing spots were mooted for him, with a number of clubs in the Premier League said to be keen, but Alaba insists that his heart was set on Santiago Bernabeu.

What has been said?

Alaba has been explaining a big career call, with Bild told: "I wasn't approached by many clubs, but Real Madrid were at the top of my list.

"Like Bayern Munich, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world, with a special history and tradition."

He added on joining another of world football's superpowers: "There have been so many great players in Real Madrid's history and so many great victories and trophies.

"I want to join and continue this successful story with the club and the fans.

"It will be a new chapter in life for my family and for me. I want to develop personally and professionally, and that's precisely why I'm coming to Madrid."

The bigger picture

Alaba linked up with Bayern in 2008 and went on to spend 13 years with the German giants, taking in 431 appearances.

He won 27 trophies during his time at the Allianz Arena, including 10 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crowns.

The intention is to add to that medal collection after joining Real, with the Blancos expected to land major honours in each passing season.

Alaba added: "It's also about winning every game, winning as many trophies as possible every year.

Article continues below

"I've internalised the winning mentality and thirst for trophies at Bayern.

"You need that at Real Madrid and I want to bring that, as well as my experience and my qualities on the pitch."

Further reading