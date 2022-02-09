'I wasn't the problem' - Arteta responds to Aubameyang's claim it was his fault he left Arsenal

James Westwood
Getty/GOAL

The Gunners head coach has also insisted that he is "extremely grateful" for the Gabon striker's "contribution" to his team

Mikel Arteta has responded to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's claim that it was his fault he left Arsenal, insisting he was the "solution, not the problem".

The Gunners boss told a press conference when quizzed on Aubameyang's exit and subsequent move to Barcelona: "I’m extremely grateful what Auba has done and his contribution. The way I see myself in that relationship is the solution, not the problem."

