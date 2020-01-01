'I was killing everyone' - Bongani Zungu on failed Mallorca move

The Bafana Bafana star came close to a La Liga move and was left frustrated after the anticipated transfer hit a snag on deadline day

midfielder Bongani Zungu has opened up he was “mad” after failing to secure a loan move to Mallorca, but says he managed to quickly pick himself up from the disappointment of the botched move.

The international almost completed a January move to Mallorca on a six-month loan deal.

With Zungu having agreed on personal terms, completed medicals and only left to sign a contract, Amiens pulled the plug on deadline day after the side had failed to land the signature of intended replacement Victor Wanyama from Hotspur.

“Personally I was mad. I was sending messages to the [Amiens] director saying‚ ‘But we spoke’. Because he called me the night before I left and said‚ ‘Are you sure‚ do you want to go?’ I said‚ ‘Yeah‚ I want to do this’. And he said‚ ‘OK‚ OK,’” Zungu told Marawa TV as per Sowetan Live.

“And only to find out that the president of the club [Bernard Joannin] just didn’t want to lose me yet. And‚ yeah‚ I had to come back and I had to be in training. I think it was a Thursday‚ and we had a game on Saturday.

“That is very difficult mentally. And also for the coach‚ because‚ what is he going to say to me? But‚ at the end of the day it’s part of life‚ it’s part of being a professional player. I’m strong mentally and I had to regroup‚ I had to understand that‚ ‘OK‚ these things happen.’”

Zungu said he had to be calmed down by his agent on the flight back to .

He said he managed to gather himself and returned to his best form where he was literally “killing” every opponent in his path.

“And thanks to my agent too. Because maybe the flight was like 40 minutes‚ and he tried to make me understand because I was mad,” said Zungu.

“I regrouped. And when I came back the games I played after this whole thing I was really on top of my game‚ I was fit‚ no injuries and no pain‚ and I was killing everyone.

“The club apologised to me‚ the president‚ director‚ managers‚ they came and said‚ ‘Sorry this thing didn’t happen but now it’s time to regroup. We need you here.’”

This was before the former player suffered another episode of frustration when he was snubbed from the national team by coach Molefi Ntseki in March.