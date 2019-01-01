'I wanted to improve my situation' - Weigl admits he considered Dortmund exit amid PSG links

The midfielder will remain at BVB until at least the end of the season, although he says he was interested in talk of a switch to France

Julian Weigl has revealed that he considered a January move to Paris Saint-Germain before being told that he had to stay at Borussia Dortmund.

PSG have issues in midfield with Adrien Rabiot running down his contract and Marco Verratti now injured, which led to them being linked with various transfer options, including Weigl, who played under coach Thomas Tuchel at Dortmund.

However, the Bundesliga leaders told the 23-year-old they would not let him depart. PSG have subsequently signed Leandro Paredes and Weigl says he is happy to remain with Dortmund.

"When PSG showed interest in me before the second half of the season, I naturally thought about my future," Weigl told Bild.

"I wanted to improve my situation and it's no secret that I can work well under Thomas Tuchel. I shared my thoughts with Dortmund, then I had to accept that those responsible do not want to let me go.

"Now my full concentration is to be successful with BVB. I feel much better now than in the first half of the season."

Weigl has made just ten appearances across all competitions this season, with new men Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney having established themselves ahead of him in the Dortmund side.

BVB are enjoying a stellar 2018-19 campaign so far, six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after 19 matches and through to the Champions League last-16.

Next up for Lucien Favre's side is an away clash against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, before a third-round German Cup tie against Werder Bremen just three days later.