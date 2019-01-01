'I want to stay at Real Madrid' - Brahim Diaz plans to fight for starting berth under Zidane

The 19-year-old has made eight La Liga appearances since leaving Manchester City in January and has no plans to leave Santiago Bernabeu this summer

midfielder Brahim Diaz wants to fight for a place in Zinedine Zidane's starting line-up after an impressive end to the 2018-19 campaign.

The Spaniard has been in the Blancos squad for their last five outings, starting three of them and contributing one goal.

The teenager's first strike for Madrid came during Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Real Sociedad at Anoeta after he embarked on a superb solo run before confidently slotting into the net just six minutes into the match.

Diaz moved to Santiago Bernabeu from during the January transfer window for a £15.5m ($20m) transfer fee.

He has since racked up 10 appearances across all competitions and is planning to establish himself in Zidane's squad permanently next season, despite talk of a possible loan departure.

Speaking after Madrid's latest fixture, Diaz stated: "I want to stay at Real Madrid. We'll see what happens."

The ex-City starlet also expressed his delight after breaking his scoring duck for the club, before defending the Blancos performance following an 11th La Liga defeat.

"It was a nice goal, but it was not worth it because the result was not from our side," Diaz added.

"We played well at the start, but it was complicated with one less in a field like this.

"You can talk about many players. There is a very high level.

"We are happy, but with the expulsion it was difficult. We fought until the end."

Zidane's side are destined to finish third in the Spanish top flight, with a home clash against to take in next Sunday on the final day of the season.

The 2018 winners have failed to land any domestic or European honours over the last 11 months and changes are expected at the club during the summer transfer window.

One player who has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu is Casemiro, but he stated after the loss to that he's already looking ahead to the 2019-20 campaign.

"There are still three points left to play for at home and we're already thinking about next season," he said.

"We have to try and do better until the very last game. We're working to try and improve, away from home and at home."