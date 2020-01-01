'I want Jovic here' - Real Madrid boss Zidane insists under-fire Serbian is part of his plans

The forward has been subject to rumours that his manager wanted him out after a difficult debut season

Zinedine Zidane does not believe he will have a problem motivating Luka Jovic despite Borja Mayoral claiming the boss wanted to get rid of him.

Mayoral left the champions to join on loan this month after returning to Santiago Bernabeu following two seasons with .

The forward this week said Zidane wanted him to remain in Madrid and offload Serbia striker Jovic instead.

Jovic responded to those comments by telling El Chiringuito TV that "maybe" Mayoral was right and adding: "You have to ask the club."

Zidane on Friday brushed away suggestions Jovic may be surplus to requirements and said he can play a part for Madrid this season.

"The conversations I have with my footballers are behind closed doors," the Madrid head coach said during a media conference on the eve of the La Liga clash with Cadiz.

"They are private and what goes on in the dressing room, stays in the dressing room. I'm not going to talk about what's going on beyond this club, on this group of footballers and that's my sole interest.

"The conversations with my footballers are private and will stay that way."

Asked if it might be tough to motivate Jovic, Zidane replied: "Jovic is a Real Madrid player. I want Jovic here.

"Lots of people can have their opinion, they are entitled to their opinion, we have to live with that. But Jovic is a Real Madrid player."

Jovic endured a difficult debut campaign at Madrid last season, scoring just two goals in 27 total appearances.

Zidane added that he plans to rotate his squad with a hectic schedule to come.

He added: "We have spoken about this many times. To win things in a very long season we need to make rotations, and we have very good players who allow us to make changes.

"People need to remember what this team has lived through, the players never rest. We have a run of seven games and then they all go off with their national teams again.

"But I'm not complaining, I'm only explaining that it is necessary to rotate and I think we can still win while doing that."