'I see myself a lot in Marcelo' – Inter Milan full-back Hakimi

The Morocco international grew under the tutelage of the Brazilian full-back at the Bernabeu

New Milan signing Achraf Hakimi has named left-back Marcelo as the player he modelled himself after, declaring he sees himself in the international.

The 21-year-old Moroccan was born in the Spanish capital and began his career with Los Blancos as a youth player in 2006 before moving to the first team in 2017.

Hakimi – who is adept at playing on either flank of the defence, was unable to nail a spot on either side of the Madrid defence, as Marcelo and Dani Carvajal were the established left-back and right-backs, respectively.

This led him to spending two seasons on loan at before sealing a €40 million to Inter this summer.

“As everyone knows, for my playing characteristics and also a little for my personal life, Marcelo is my point of reference,” Hakimi told Sky Sport Italia.

“He is cheerful, he enjoys playing, he has qualities that I like. I had the opportunity to train with him: he was a great teammate and I see myself a lot in him.”

During Hakimi’s time at Dortmund, he provided 17 assists and he is keen to do the same for the Nerazzurri frontmen in Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

The duo found the back of the net a combined 55 times in all competitions and will be expected to fire on all cylinders again in a bid to win to silverware after missing out on the crown last season by just one point.

“Who wouldn't like to have strikers like Lukaku and Martinez?” Hakimi said when asked about playing with the two strikers.

“For us who play out wide, we have to try to assist them [Lukaku and Martinez]. Being able to count on two strikers like them makes it easier to help them score.”

Hakimi went on to assert his confidence in Inter being able to do greater things for the upcoming season which will start with a Serie A home clash against on September 26.

“Inter have just played a great season: I've seen several Nerazzurri matches, I've also played against them and they have great players with a lot of quality,” he concluded.

“I think that this year we will be able to do great things, also with the contribution of those like me who came to strengthen the team.”