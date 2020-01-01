'I promise you we will do better' - Rashford issues heartfelt apology to Man Utd fans after 6-1 defeat to Tottenham

The Red Devils have no excuse for the battering they received from Spurs, says the England international

Marcus Rashford said there is "no hiding" and promised "will do better" in an emotional apology to the club's fans in the wake of the 6-1 hiding against .

Jose Mourinho enjoyed a day to remember on his return to Old Trafford as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both scored twice in a rout that represented United's joint-worst defeat in a home Premier League game.

Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier also got on the scoresheet for the visitors, with Bruno Fernandes' second-minute penalty ultimately proving to be nothing more than a consolation for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Anthony Martial was controversially sent off with Spurs 2-1 up, with Erik Lamela perhaps fortunate to escape punishment having seemingly swung an elbow at the forward that drew a retaliatory raising of the hand to the winger's throat.

But the dismissal was no excuse for United's abject defending throughout and Solskjaer said the defeat showed "the worst you can get" from the Red Devils.

"It's a horrible feeling, the worst day I've had as a Manchester United manager and player," the Norwegian boss told BBC Radio 5 Live post-match.

"We can't accept performances like this. I hold my hands up, I'm in charge and I'm responsible for this."

United forward Rashford took to social media to say sorry to the club's global fan base and said it was important he fronted up after a demoralising loss for the club.

"First and foremost I'm a United fan," Rashford wrote on Twitter.

"This is my club. I'm so proud to wear this shirt but there are no excuses, it's just not good enough and to every single fan around the world that tuned in today, I'm just so sorry.

"You deserve so much better than that. I would have stayed away from social media tonight but you deserve to hear from me during the highs and the lows, there is no hiding.

"I feel horrible but I promise you we will do better."

The international break will give the Red Devils the chance to reflect on a painful result against a top-four rival before preparations begin for a crucial away clash against Newcastle on October 17.

Solskjaer's men are 16th in the Premier League standings after losing two of their opening three fixtures, with nine points already separating them and early pace-setters , who have played a game more.