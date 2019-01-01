'I need a team that knows how to compete' - Dani Alves aims jab at PSG

The 36-year-old defender is considering leaving the Ligue 1 champions this summer in search of a longer contract elsewhere

Dani Alves says he needs to play in a team that can achieve its ambitions as he nears a departure from .

The 36-year-old full-back recovered from a cruciate ligament injury to play a key role in the French side's campaign, making 32 appearances as they claimed the title but lost to in the Coupe de final and crashed out of the and Coupe de Ligue in the early stages.

The international's contract with PSG expires at the end of the month and while the capital club want to extend his deal by another 12 months, the ex- star wants a contract for at least two years.

PSG are determined to realise their dream of winning the Champions League, but Alves is unsure if the club can achieve that, suggesting he could leave for another top club this summer.

"I am passionate about the people of PSG, the people who care and are part of the club," he told Sport. "But sportingly speaking we did not get the results we expected and I need a team that really knows how to compete for what we aspire to achieve.

"Now I'm focused on the national team, having a great Copa America and then I can decide my future and where I'm going, if I stay or leave.

"Right now I don't know what is going to happen. My future will depend on the proposal made to me."

Alves has already won six trophies with PSG since joining in 2017, adding to the large collection of silverware he has amassed in his professional career, playing for , Barcelona and before heading to France.

And the experienced full-back dismissed the idea that he is getting too old for the top level, insisting he is only improving with age.

"I'm like good wine, time goes by and I'm getting better," he said.

Alves played the full 90 minutes for Brazil as their 2019 Copa America campaign began with a 3-0 win over on Saturday. The Selecao's next game is against before they finish the group stage with a clash against .