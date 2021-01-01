'I made many mistakes, but I’d make them all again' - Pirlo defiant after Napoli win eases pressure

The Juventus head coach has seen his job come under threat in his first season at the helm

Andrea Pirlo admitted he's made many mistakes in his first season as Juventus head coach, but said he'd do it all again as they are all part of his learning process.

Pirlo's side grabbed a much-needed win on Wednesday, defeating Napoli 2-1 to move into third place in Serie A.

More was expected from Juventus this season than battling for a Champions League qualification place, and their underwhelming campaign has put Pirlo's position under scrutiny. The club were bounced from Europe by Porto and their chase for a 10th straight Serie A title will almost certainly come up short.

What was said?

“I made many mistakes, but I’d make them all again," Pirlo told Sky Italia. "This is my first season, I needed those experiences for the present and the future.

“This was a more complicated campaign not just for me, but for many other coaches too. Everyone makes mistakes, including me, but I can learn from those and not repeat them in future.

“Our objective now is a top-four finish, because it’s difficult to get to the top. There are 10 games to go, it’s a mini-season we hope to win, and then prepare for the Coppa Italia.”

Asked if his biggest regret was missing out on the Champions League or Serie A, Pirlo replied: “Both really, as when you are at Juventus, you don’t choose objectives, you have to get them all. We had the opportunity to go forward in the Champions League, as Porto were on our level, but we didn’t play the right way.

“In the weeks after that, we also lost to Benevento and that took us out of the Scudetto race. Watching last night’s Champions League game really angered us, because we know that we could’ve been one of those teams.”

The bigger picture

Pirlo was a surprise appointment as Juventus boss ahead of the season as the legendary former midfielder had never managed any team before, let alone one of Europe's top sides.

Maurizio Sarri was sacked after just one season as Juve boss despite leading the Bianconeri to the Serie A championship - a feat Pirlo likely won't be able to match with his side sitting 11 points back of first-place Inter.

Article continues below

Pirlo was brought in to lead Juventus to European success and he also fell short in that department as Porto shocked his side in the last 16.

Juve's only realistic chance for silverware this season will come in the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta on May 19.

