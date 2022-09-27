'I'm not the one to talk about Mbappe' - Paredes admits he had no relationship with PSG forward

Leandro Paredes has admitted that he "didn't have a relationship" with Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain.

Paredes left PSG for Juve

Reveals strained relationship with Mbappe

No regrets over summer exit

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine midfielder left PSG in the summer to join Juventus on loan, with an option to buy for €22.6 million (£19.5m/$22.7m) included in the final deal. Paredes has now admitted that he didn't interact much with Mbappe at Parc des Princes, while also insisting that he does not regret his summer exit.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am not the one to talk about him. I had a connection with the ones I had a relationship with. But the ones I didn’t have a relationship with, I can’t tell you about them," he stated to ESPN Argentina when quizzed on his relationship with Mbappe.

Paredes added on his move to Juve: "It was a difficult decision, changing clubs before the World Cup, because of the period of adaption that you have to have. I think I made the right decision, I needed minutes to arrive in Qatar in the best way, and it was the right thing to do.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has been in the headlines for allegedly causing tension in the PSG dressing room, having argued with Neymar over who would take a penalty during their clash against Montpellier this season. It was also suggested that Mbappe envied Neymar's influence behind the scenes and coach Christophe Galtier had to play down the incident.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? Mbappe will get back to action with PSG on October 1 against Nice in Ligue 1.