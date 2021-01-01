'I like doing this job' - Pirlo waiting on Juventus future call as exit talk builds

The Bianconeri boss claims efforts to secure a top-four finish in the final round of Serie A fixtures will not influence a big decision

Andrea Pirlo insists his future as Juventus boss does not hang on securing a top-four finish on the final day of the Serie A season, with the World Cup winner waiting on a big call from his board.

The Bianconeri, who have been knocked from a title-winning perch this term, are set to face Bologna on Sunday sat fifth in the table, one point behind Napoli and AC Milan in the Champions League spots.

Pirlo has faced questions of his ongoing presence throughout a testing campaign - his first as a manager - and hopes he will be given the chance to stay on in Turin regardless of what happens in a crucial contest.

What has been said?

Pirlo has told reporters when asked about his future once again: "I do not think the club will decide based on what happens tomorrow. I think they have an idea of what has been done over the season, what went well and badly.

"They do not take decisions based on the last match or on one result. It is up to them to decide and we will see what happens.

"I like doing this job, it is normal that I would reconfirm my position because I like having this adrenaline and pressure. You need to feel the blood running through your veins and I want to continue working with this squad and this club."

Can Juve make the Champions League?

The Bianconeri have been boosted by big wins in their last two games.

Newly-crowned champions Inter were edged out 3-2 in their last Serie A outing, before then seeing off Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final to get their hands on major silverware.

On efforts to finish the season on a high, Pirlo added: "We believe. We were dead and buried after the Milan game, but picked ourselves up again. We did that on our own, but the results of other teams also brought us back to life.

"We must think first of all about ourselves, looking to play a great game and win, and then see what the others do."

Any other business?

Cristiano Ronaldo could have a big role to play against Bologna, as a talismanic presence in the Juve squad.

He has hit 36 goals across all competitions this season, passing 100 for the Bianconeri in the process, but is also seeing a summer exit mooted as he approaches the final year of his contract.

Article continues below

Pirlo claims to have been offered no indication that the Portuguese is looking to move on, saying of a five-time Ballon d'Or winner: "I see him still in a black and white shirt and focused.

"He showed that the other night by making sacrifices and chasing because he wanted to win the cup."

Further reading