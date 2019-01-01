I-League to commence on November 30, official broadcaster to be confirmed within a week
AIFF
The I-League will kick-start on November 30 and will have an official broadcaster, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) league committee confirmed on Friday.
The league committee, in a meeting chaired by its chairman and the senior vice president of the AIFF Subrata Dutta, met at the AIFF Football House in New Delhi.
Following the meeting, the Indian FA has announced the kick-off date for I-League and confirmed that an official broadcaster will be named within a week's time.