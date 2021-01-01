I-League Round-up: Gokulam Kerala stage second half comeback, Churchill Brothers hold Mohammedan Sporting

Gokulam Kerala came back from a two-goal deficit to beat RoundGlass Punjab, Sudeva thrashed Indian Arrows...

The day started with an exciting clash between and Punjab FC as the Malabarians came back from a two-goal deficit in the second half to clinch a seven-goal thriller.

Chencho Gyeltshen scored a brace (18', 25') and provided the assist for Ruper Nongrum's strike (44') as Punjab took a healthy 3-1 lead at half time. Philip Adjah scored for Gokulam in the first half. But the Malabarians dramatically came back in the second half as Ghanaian forward Denny Antwi scored a brace (69', 73') and Punjab defender Anwar Ali scored an own goal in the 75th minute which sealed their three points.

Gokulam were the dominant side for most of the game including in the first half but Punjab made swift counter-attacks and picked up the goals. But in the second half, Gokulam displayed much better performance in the attacking third and picked up a crucial win.

More teams

Sudeva thrashed

In the second match of the day, new entrants Sudeva FC registered their first-ever win as they thrashed Indian Arrows 3-0. Skipper Kean Lewis (40'), Naorem Mahesh Singh (49') and Shaiborlang Kharpan (66') were on target for the Delhi-based club as the Arrows helplessly surrendered.

It was yet another bad outing for the colts who had suffered a 5-2 drubbing in their opening match against . Sudeva to had started their I-League journey with 0-1 defeat to Mohammedan , thus in search of their maiden win, they went all guns blazing right from the off.

Sudeva enjoyed the lion's share of possession for most of the game and also played a Highline. Unable to cope with the extreme attacking Sudeva side, the Arrows were often caught cracking under the pressure.

Churchill, Mohammedan Sporting play out a goalless draw

The third and final match of the day featured Goan giants Churchill Brothers and Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting at the Kalyani Stadium. The two teams fought toe to toe but failed to produce any goal as the tie ended in a goalless draw.

It was an end to end encounter for majority of the match and both teams had their share of chances to break the deadlock but failed to do so. The Goan club looked a bit more dominant in the second half but could not breach the compact backline of the Black Panthers.

Churchill remained on the top of the league table with four points from two outings similar to Mohammedan Sporting but they are ahead on goal difference.