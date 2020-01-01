I-League 2020-21 Fixtures: Sudeva Delhi vs Mohammedan Sporting in season opener, full fixtures, match timings and more
The 2020-21 season of the I-League will kick-off on January 9 with an exciting match that pits new entrants Sudeva Delhi against newly-promoted Mohammedan Sporting at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.
The second match of the season will see a new look Punjab FC play Aizawl FC at the Kalyani Municipal Corporation Stadium on the same day.
Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released. The date, venue and kick-off time will be released later.
The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in West Bengal, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.
Most of the teams have already started their pre-season in West Bengal and will be looking to get themselves in shape with just a month left for the start of the tournament.
How many teams will participate in 2020-21 I-League?
The 2020-21 season of the I-League will feature 11 teams in total. With the exit of the two Kolkata giants - East Bengal and Mohun Bagan - who have joined the ISL this season, Sudeva Delhi FC have joined the league via direct entry and Mohammedan Sporting have qualified after winning the Second Division League in October.
I-League 2020-21 teamsMohammedan Sporting Club, Sudeva Delhi FC, TRAU FC, NEROCA FC, Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Chennai City FC, Punjab FC, Real Kashmir FC, Churchill Brothers and Indian Arrows.
I-League 2020-21 venues
The 2020-21 season of the I-League will be played at three different venues.
The Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, and the Kalyani Municipal Corporation Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal are the three venues set to host the games. The first game of the season will be held at the famous Salt Lake Stadium.
I-League 2020-21 format
All the 11 teams will face each other once in the first leg of the league and after that, they will be divided into two different groups. The top six teams on the league table will face each other to decide the winner while the remaining five teams will play against each other in a one-leg league format. The team from the top six sides with maximum points (cumulative points collected from the 15 matches they have played) will be the champions.
I-League 2020-21 first leg fixture list, match timings and venue
|Date and Day
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|9 January 2021, Saturday
|Sudeva FC vs Mohammedan Sporting
|2:00 PM
|Salt Lake Stadium
|9 January 2021, Saturday
|Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC
|4:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|9 January 2021, Saturday
|Gokulam Kerala vs Chennai City
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|10 January 2021, Sunday
|Real Kashmir vs TRAU
|4:00 PM
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan
|10 January 2021, Sunday
|Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|14 January 2021, Thursday
|Gokulam Kerala vs Punjab FC
|2:00 PM
|SaltLake Stadium
|14 January 2021, Thursday
|Sudeva FC vs Indian Arrows
|4:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|14 January 2021, Thursday
|Mohammedan Sporting vs Churchill Brothers
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|15 January 2021, Friday
|Chennai City vs Real Kashmir
|4:00 PM
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan
|15 January 2021, Friday
|NEROCA vs TRAU
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|19 January 2021, Tuesday
|Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers
|2:00 PM
|Salt Lake Stadium
|19 January 2021, Tuesday
|TRAU vs Mohammedan Sporting
|4:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|19 January 2021, Tuesday
|Real Kashmir vs Sudeva FC
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|20 January 2021, Wednesday
|Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala
|4:00 PM
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan
|20 January 2021, Wednesday
|Indian Arrows vs NEROCA
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|24 January 2021, Sunday
|TRAU vs Chennai City
|2:00 PM
|Salt Lake Stadium
|24 January 2021, Sunday
|Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows
|4:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|24 January 2021, Sunday
|Punjab FC vs Mohammedan Sporting
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|25 January 2021, Monday
|Churchill Brothers vs Sudeva FC
|4:00 PM
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan
|25 January 2021, Monday
|NEROCA vs Gokulam Kerala
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|29 January 2021, Friday
|Punjab FC vs Sudeva FC
|2:00 PM
|Salt Lake Stadium
|29 January 2021, Friday
|Chennai City vs Indian Arrows
|4:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|29 January 2021, Friday
|Churchill Brothers vs TRAU
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|30 January 2021, Saturday
|NEROCA vs Aizawl FC
|4:00 PM
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan
|30 January 2021, Saturday
|Gokulam vs Real Kashmir
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|3 February 2021, Wednesday
|Chennai City vs Sudeva FC
|2:00 PM
|Salt Lake Stadium
|3 February 2021, Wednesday
|Mohammedan Sporting vs NEROCA
|4:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|3 February 2021, Wednesday
|Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|4 February 2021, Thursday
|Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows
|4:00 PM
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan
|4 February 2021, Thursday
|TRAU vs Punjab FC
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|8 February 2021, Monday
|NEROCA vs Chennai City FC
|2:00 PM
|Salt Lake Stadium
|8 February 2021, Monday
|Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir
|4:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|8 February 2021, Monday
|Mohammedan Sporting vs Gokulam Kerala
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|9 February 2021, Tuesday
|Indian Arrows vs Punjab FC
|4:00 PM
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan
|9 February 2021, Tuesday
|TRAU vs Aizawl FC
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|13 February 2021, Saturday
|TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala
|2:00 PM
|Salt Lake Stadium
|13 February 2021, Saturday
|Punjab FC vs Chennai City
|4:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|13 February 2021, Saturday
|Real Kashmir vs NEROCA
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|14 February 2021, Sunday
|Indian Arrows vs Mohammedan Sporting
|4:00 PM
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan
|14 February 2021, Sunday
|Aizawl FC vs Sudeva FC
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|18 February 2021, Thursday
|Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan Sporting
|2:00 PM
|Salt Lake Stadium
|18 February 2021, Thursday
|Real Kashmir vs Punjab FC
|4:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|18 February 2021, Thursday
|Chennai City vs Churchill Brothers
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|19 February 2021, Friday
|Sudeva FC vs NEROCA
|4:00 PM
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan
|19 February 2021, Friday
|Gokulam Kerala vs Indian Arrows
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|23 February 2021, Tuesday
|Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir
|2:00 PM
|Salt Lake Stadium
|23 February 2021, Tuesday
|Sudeva FC vs Gokulam Kerala
|4:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|23 February 2021, Tuesday
|Mohammedan Sporting vs Chennai City
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|24 February 2021, Wednesday
|Churchill Brothers vs NEROCA
|4:00 PM
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan
|24 February 2021, Wednesday
|Indian Arrows vs TRAU
|7:00 PM
|Kalyani Stadium
|TBD
|Mohammedan Sporting vs Real Kashmir
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Sudeva vs TRAU
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Chennai City vs Aizawl
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Gokulam Kerala vs Churchill Brothers
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|NEROCA vs Punjab
|TBD
|TBD