I-League 2019-20: Antonio Vicuna - Mohun Bagan are an offensive team that likes to attack

Mohun Bagan’s Spanish boss remained vary of Aizawl’s threat from the flanks...

begin their 2019-20 campaign with a tough away fixture against on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl.

Ahead of their opening day fixture, Bagan’s Spanish coach Jose Antonio Vicuna said, “Our target is to win the trophy. This has always been the target of Mohun Bagan. Tomorrow it is going to be a tough match. Aizawl is a good team at home. But we have trained well to get a good result.”

The Spanish boss mentioned that his team believes in playing possession-based attacking football and that is how they will approach the game against Aizawl.

“We want to have possession as much as possible. We are an offensive team that likes to attack. Communication is the key to our style of play. We want three points tomorrow and we will do everything we can.”

The Green and Maroons participated in three competitions, namely Calcutta Football League (CFL), Durand Cup and SK. Kamal International Cup in Bangladesh as preparation for the I-League.

Vicuna suggested that the experience the team gathered from playing in the above mentioned competitions would help them in the I-League. He said, “We played three tournaments and that helped us a lot. Also, we got a month off before the I-League and here we have worked on tactics. We are working on being physically at our best."

The Spaniard’s biggest concern before the first match is the artificial turf at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium.

“There is a difference in climate but the players have adapted well. For me, the more difficult thing is to play on an artificial turf. The bounce is different. If it is hot then it becomes more difficult. This makes it more challenging.

“The biggest strength of Aizawl is their pace. They have fast young players on the wings who are motivated to show their pedigree. They also have a good mix of foreigners and local players. It is going to be a tough match.”