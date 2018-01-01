I-League 2018-19: Minerva Punjab and Indian Arrows worst-hit amid revised telecast schedule

Mohun Bagan are the only I-League side who could see all of their matches shown on television this season...

The I-League 2018-19 season has a total of 110 games of which 49 have been played so far. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) “were recently informed” that Star Sports, the broadcasters of the league, would only showcase 31 more games this season out of the remaining 61.

After the 51st game this season, a select 26 matches commencing December 29 would be televised. The fixture and the broadcast schedule for the last round of matches is yet to be announced where only three of the five games would be shown LIVE on television.

What must be pointed is that there is absolutely no parity in terms of allocation of the games which would be broadcasted.

Below is a breakup of revised list of guaranteed games on television for teams till the 19th round (commencing from 29 December):

TEAMS TOTAL GAMES ON TV TOTAL HOMES GAMES ON TV TOTAL AWAY GAMES ON TV HOME GAMES ON TV AFTER REVISION AWAY GAMES ON TV AFTER REVISION Mohun Bagan 19 10 9 6/6 3/3 Chennai City 17 9 8 5/5 3/5 East Bengal 17 9 8 4/5 4/5 NEROCA 16 8 8 2/3 4/6 Real Kashmir 14 8 6 2/4 2/5 Churchill Brothers 13 6 7 3/7 1/3 Shillong Lajong 13 5 8 1/5 3/5 Gokulam Kerala 12 7 5 1/3 2/7 Aizawl 12 5 7 1/5 2/5 Minerva Punjab 11 5 6 0/5 1/4 Indian Arrows (till 20th round) 10 5 5 1/6 1/6

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side, Indian Arrows will only have half of their games televised over the course of the season. The Floyd Pinto-coached side have already played eight games and only two of their remaining matches would be broadcasted - one home and away each.

Defending champions Minerva Punjab will have no more home games on television in the present campaign. The Ranjit Bajaj-owned side will be seen live on screen only once before the final round - away at Mohun Bagan on January 9.



Interestingly, Mohun Bagan could have all of their 20 games shown LIVE.







Cross-town rivals East Bengal's home game against Arrows and away trip to Minerva Punjab are the ones that miss out from their bouquet of matches. Current league leaders Chennai City have also been guaranteed a similar screen-time.



2016-17 champions Aizawl will have only one more home game on television this season. However, it remains to be seen if that tally rises to two if the broadcaster picks up to show the final round home game against Churchill Brothers at the picturesque Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Mualpui.



Below is a list of the final round fixtures (only three games will be broadcasted live):