I-League 2018-19: Sankarlal Chakraborty rues Mohun Bagan's bad luck this season

Shillong Lajong coach Alison Kharsyntiew wants to get at least a point from Kolkata to regain their confidence…

Mohun Bagan take on Shillong Lajong in a crucial I-League 2018-19 tie on Sunday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The Kolkata giants will eye full three points at home to remain in the title race. They are currently at the sixth position on the league table with 12 points from eight matches.

Ahead of the important home game, Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakraborty said, “Winning the match after derby (against Minerva) gave us confidence. We are not thinking about Lajong having an all Indian squad. We need three points tomorrow. We are not in a good position at the moment in the league so we have to win tomorrow. We are trying our best and hopefully, now good times will start.”

The coach spoke about how his team has been unlucky so far in the league. Chakraborty said, “Other than the last match, we have not had much luck. Hopefully, things will improve.”

On asked if the win against Minerva has brought them back in the title race, Sankarlal opined, “We never think about the table. I was never worried about our position in the league. It's a long league and ups and downs will happen. If we win matches we will go up the table.”

Sankarlal gave an update on Pintu Mahata and Sony Norde’s injury status. He said, “Pintu is improving. He will start practising with the ball after two days. Sony will undergo a medical test either today or tomorrow. After that, we will have clarity on his condition.”

Lajong coach Alison Kharsyntiew spoke about how it is difficult for his team to regain confidence after their 6-1 drubbing against Real Kashmir in Srinagar.

He said, “It is difficult to come back from a 6-1 defeat but tomorrow is a new day and a new challenge for us. Playing against Mohun Bagan in their home is tough. We will try to win at least a point.”

On the performances of the young players in his squad, Kharsyntiew said, “I am looking forward to the development of the young players. They work hard and in some games, they perform well. In some of the matches, our defence was poor but we are working hard on that.”