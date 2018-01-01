I-League 2018-19: Alejandro Menendez - We are hoping to win tomorrow

The East Bengal boss refused to speak on striker Seiminmang Manchong, who has come on trial from Delhi Dynamos…

On the back of three consecutive wins, East Bengal take on Real Kashmir in an I-League 2018-19 fixture on Friday at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Ahead of the important clash, East Bengal Alejandro Menendez said, “It will be a tough match and we have to be attentive. We are hoping to win tomorrow. We don't want to lose tomorrow's game. We have to fight for 90 minutes. They (Real Kashmir) defeated Chennai City last match so they are a tough team. We are not looking at any individual player. It's a team effort so won't be focusing on any particular player.”

On being asked about his side’s backline and how it will fare against a strong Real Kashmir attack, Alejandro suggested “We have to be formative in our defence. We are working hard on that. But I am confident our defenders will deal with their strikers.”

The Spanish coach praised opponents Real Kashmir and also suggested that he is thinking about the past performances of his team.

He said, “Real Kashmir are a new team and a good team. We like to win all the matches whether home or away. So we will be going for full points tomorrow. We are focusing on the present and not what happened in the past.”

18-year-old forward Seiminmang Manchong is on trial at East Bengal from Delhi Dynamos. When asked about the youngsters future with the club, the Spaniard refused to answer.