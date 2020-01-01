'I just say wow!' - Boateng awed by Davies after Bayern star's performance against Barcelona

The Canadian left-back impressed against the Catalans, particularly in a solo run to set up his side's fifth goal on the night

defender Jerome Boateng said he was blown away by Alphonso Davies' display against , particularly the Canadian's solo run to set up his side's fifth goal of the evening.

The champions blew away Barca on Friday in the quarter-final, scoring goal after goal in an incredible 8-2 win.

Davies, who has developed into one of the world's top left-backs at age 19, blew past Nelson Semedo on the left wing before pulling back for Joshua Kimmich to tap home and make it 5-2 in the 63rd minute.

Kimmich said after the game he was "almost ashamed of how happy I was after the goal, because it was 99 per cent, of course, [Davies'] goal."

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's semi-final match against , Boateng added to the chorus of praise for his team's young star.

"I just say wow about his solo [run]!" Boateng said. "That was world class. About his development? I don't think there are such young talents often. He's exploded, I'm happy.

"He's also super likeable off the pitch and a down-to-earth boy. He still has so much potential. We can still expect a lot from him, he will be even better."

Bayern's destruction of Barca led many to compare it to another infamous one-sided match that Boateng took part in: 's 7-1 humiliation of in the 2014 World Cup semi-final.

Boateng, however, has underlined the differences between the two matches.

"I think they were two different games," the 31-year-old said. "The game against Brazil was different, we didn't control as much as we did against Barcelona.

"We got a boost in confidence after the game against Brazil, but afterwards you saw that the final against was different. It wasn't a particularly nice game for the spectators, there were few chances.

"We have to know now that the next game is always the most difficult. Lyon is not in the semi-finals for nothing."

Boateng added that he's happy to see two German teams and two French sides in the Champions League semi-finals, but cautioned against drawing any major conclusions with PSG and set to face off in the other final-four tie.

"It's a snapshot, you can't always explain it," the defender said. "You can't say that another league is suddenly weaker. But I believe that it is an indication that good work is being done in Germany. Not only here, but also in Leipzig, Dortmund or Leverkusen, for example. That makes me happy.

"I'm also happy for the French league. It shows that there is not only PSG. But you mustn't forget that the English and Spanish clubs have always been in the semi-finals or finals in recent years. That's why I wouldn't speak of a new era."