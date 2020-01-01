'I dream of Real Madrid move' - Lyon wonderkid Cherki

The 16-year-old has been watched by Europe's biggest clubs but dreams of moving only to one

rising star Rayan Cherki has admitted that he dreams one day of signing for .

The 16-year-old forward has attracted a great deal of interest over the course of the last year due to his flashy skills, with the teenager having already made 12 appearances for OL’s first team this season.

He has been especially impressive in the Coupe de , scoring three goals and creating two more in the competition, while he was one of the stars of the Youth League, scoring in all four matches he played in for a young OL side that has progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Virtually all of Europe’s biggest sides have been credited with watching the youngster at one time or another this season, who is the youngest player to have scored in the Youth League, scoring at 15 years and 33 days old against in 2018, but it is to Santiago Bernabeu that the talented attacker would one day like to go.

“My dream club aside from Lyon? It’s Real Madrid,” the France Under-16 international, who favours playing in a No.10 role but is capable of playing in a multitude of different positions, admitted to OLTV, the club’s official channel.

Lyon will aim to keep the locally born forward, who is the club’s youngest ever goalscorer, for as long as possible, but with a contract expiring in 2022, they are in a delicate situation as the summer approaches.

OL have done business with Real for one of their brightest young talents in the past, having sold Karim Benzema to the Spanish giants in 2009.

Benzema has not always been a popular figure for Los Blancos, but in 11 years at the club, he has turned out in nearly 350 matches and has scored 162 league goals.

The 32-year-old Frenchman also netted a famous goal against in the final of 2018 as he showed some brilliant opportunism to poke the ball home as Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius tried to roll it out.

Lyon, in common with all of Europe’s major clubs, are dormant as is shut down indefinitely due to the spread of Covid-19.