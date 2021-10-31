'I don’t want to stop until I am kicked out' - Ibrahimovic hints Milan may not be final club

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sparked suggestions that there may be life in his playing days beyond the end of his time with Milan, stating that he will not "stop until I am kicked out" of the game.

The Sweden veteran, who turned 40 at the start of October, has continued to defy age to thrive near the top of the domestic game in Serie A, and penned an extension with the Rossoneri in April.

Given his advancing years, many have assumed that he would finish his career at San Siro - but now, the forward has stated that he could continue on if he does not prolong his stay once more.

What has been said?

“The secret to my longevity is in the mind, as I am trying to prove that 40 is just a number and I can continue to do what I love," Ibrahimovic told Telefoot when discussing his future.

“I want to keep improving every day. Obviously, I can’t play the way I did before, but I am more intelligent now and have more experience. I am not surprised by my performances, I am the best.

"I have nothing more to prove, but I don’t want to retire and then regret it, thinking I could’ve continued. I don’t want to stop until I am kicked out, well and truly finished.”

Ibrahimovic seeks another trophy

Across a career stretching over four decades now, the attacker has built a reputation for success, winning trophies across five different countries, including continental success with Barcelona and Manchester United.

But he still feels that he can add to his haul with Milan - with whom he was a Serie A winner a decade ago - after they pushed eventual champions Inter close last term.

“We can believe in our chances," he added. "The more you believe, the more it becomes possible. Without belief and hard work, you cannot achieve your targets.”

The bigger picture

Ibrahimovic will be looking to help further those chances for Milan this term as they continue to search for glory at home and abroad.

After they have faced Roma this weekend - reuniting him with former coach Jose Mourinho - they will turn their attention to Porto in the Champions League.

They will then play the Milan derby against Inter to wrap up their early November commitments before the final international break of the year.

