'I don’t understand why South Africa are not better' - Cameroon legend Eto'o

Since winning the 1996 Afcon title, Bafana Bafana have struggled to impress in African football

Former captain Samuel Eto’o is surprised that the national team has “underperformed” in African football since he believes the Premier Soccer League ( ) is one of the best leagues on the continent.

Bafana Bafana won the 1996 as hosts, but since then they have struggled to come out tops as the best team on the continent.

After finishing as runners-up at the 1998 tournament and winning a bronze medal at the 2000 finals, quarter-final appearances in 2002, 2013 and 2019 have been the best faring for Bafana.

This has left Eto’o astonished at why South Africa, who he feels have one of the "well-organised" and "best" domestic leagues, have struggled to dominate African football.

“I am surprised that Bafana Bafana have underperformed in the last couple of years,” Eto’o told IOL.

Article continues below

“The South African league is well-organised. It is one of the best leagues in Africa. I don’t understand why the national team is not that good.

“The selectors have to sit down and discuss what their plans are to push this national team to another level and make it the best national team in Africa or in the world. That is possible because of the league.”

Bafana Bafana have also struggled to qualify for the Fifa World Cup, having last done so in 2002, before hosting the global tournament in 2010.