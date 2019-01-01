'I don't regret moving to Juventus' - De Ligt rejects Kluivert's claim he is unhappy in Turin

The Dutch international moved to Italy from Ajax in the summer, turning down interest from clubs all over Europe

defender Matthijs de Ligt insists he has no regrets about joining the club in the summer, despite Patrick Kluivert claiming otherwise earlier this week.

De Ligt, considered one of the top young defenders in world football, joined Juventus from Ajax this summer for a massive €75 million (£68m/$84m) fee.

The 20-year-old had suitors from all over Europe, with , and among the clubs to show an interest.

The Dutch international has become a starter with the Bianconeri in his first season with the club, appearing in all but three of Juve's games this season.

He has come under criticism, however, with some suggesting he has yet to display the form he showed at .

De Ligt admits there has been a process of adjustment, including an error-filled debut to forget against in August.

"You know there will always be a magnifying glass on you if you are bought for so much money," De Ligt told Voetbal Primeur.

"After my first game against Napoli, that has become even worse.

"But I actually go the extra mile in every game. I get the appreciation of my teammates, the fans and everything else. I am happy with how it's going."

Despite the bedding-in process, De Ligt rejected Kluivert's claim, saying he had not spoken to the former Barcelona star.

"I don't regret the fact I have moved to Juventus," he continued.

"They are saying and writing a lot of stuff. The fact that it comes from someone like Patrick Kluivert might make it extra credible ... But I didn't speak to him myself, so I guess that's an assumption."

Article continues below

Former Dutch international star Kluivert, who is now the director of youth football at Barcelona, said earlier this week that his compatriot may have regretted his decision after turning down interest from Barca.

"I would not say I tried to convince him, I could only tell him very good things about both Barcelona the city, as well as the club," Kluivert told Mundo Deportivo when asked about talks he held with De Ligt.

"But in the end it is the player and his agent who decide. Of course De Ligt is a great defender, but in the end he made a choice. I think he is a little sorry, but it is what it is."