'I don't know what the future holds' - Rose casts doubt on Tottenham stay

The full-back played as Spurs lost the Champions League final to Liverpool but hinted that defeat in Madrid could have been his final appearance

Danny Rose says he is uncertain of his future at and hinted he could leave the beaten finalists before next season.

The right-back, who played as Spurs lost 2-0 to in Madrid a week ago, has long been linked with a move away from north London.

He hasn’t featured as regularly in boss Mauricio Pochettino’s team this term as in recent seasons, and saw his teammate and fellow full-back Kyle Walker leave for champions a year ago.

And speaking after England beat to claim third place in the inaugural Nations League, Rose suggested that his time at Spurs could have come to an end.

"I don't know what the future holds now,” he told Sky Sports. “I'm looking forward to a break. If I'm back at Tottenham next season, great, if I'm not - great. I'll just have to wait and see.

"It's not about regular first-team football. I know my age and I know how the club's run in terms of if you get to a certain age they might look to ship you on.

"It has been no secret that my name has been mentioned quite a few times in terms of players moving on and I'll be just sitting tight over the next few weeks and just seeing what happens. Either way I'm prepared for whatever happens.

"Last season I didn't play as much as I wanted. This season I've played quite a bit, it's been really good.”

Tottenham have enjoyed an historic season this campaign, reaching the final of Europe’s premier club competition for the first time and finishing third in the Premier League.

It came after a difficult period in the transfer market for the club, with Pochettino’s side becoming the only Premier League team not to make a single signing during last summer’s transfer window.

"As a whole I'm proud of what I've done individually and I'm over the moon about what the club has achieved as well,” said Rose.

“There have been some difficulties - no signings, playing at Wembley and I think the club and players have shown great character.

"We are in a good position for next season now and we will be raring to go because the final in Madrid was an unbelievable experience and it's one I'd love to experience again.”

Spurs were beaten 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, going down to an early penalty from Mohamed Salah and a late strike from Divock Origi.

Rose admitted that defeat was hard to take, but that in total, it was a good season for the club.

"Obviously it hurts. You are reminded of the defeat every day so it's disappointing but on a bigger picture, it has been a very good season for the club.

"We are playing Champions League football next season and we just came up short last weekend. Now the season's finally finished we can reflect on that and hopefully go one further next year and lift that trophy."