‘I did everything I could’ – Balogun reflects on his difficult Brighton and Hove Albion stay

The Nigeria international secured a temporary move away from the American Express Community Stadium after enduring a torrid time with the side

Leon Balogun has reflected on his difficult stay with Premier League side and Hove Albion.

The defender teamed up with the Seagulls in the summer of 2018 from German club 05, signing a two-year deal.

Balogun, however, struggled for game time featuring only in eight Premier League games in his debut campaign and this season he did not make a single league appearance for the side.

His failure to feature regularly for the Seagulls also cost him a place in the squad as he was overlooked for an invitation to the national team.

In an effort to revive his career, the defender moved on loan to Championship side Athletic and has since continued to impress and enjoy game time.

Balogun explains he did his best to turn around his situation at American Express Community Stadium but to no avail before leaving the club temporary.

"What happened at Brighton? Nothing, that's the problem,” Balogun told the Super Eagles media team in an Instagram live.

“To be honest, I couldn't even tell you, I have done my best, I have done everything I could. I have pretty much left no stone unturned but it wasn't supposed to be.

"I am not going to speak bad about anyone, I know that I have done everything I could, I don't think that everything was always fair on my part but that's football.

"There are choices that have been made and those choices were not made on my behalf or not made in my favour and I have to accept them, that's more so like another downside of the game that happens."

Balogun scored a stunning goal for Brighton against in a Premier League game in December 2018 with only 25 seconds after coming off the bench but explained the performance did not help change his situation.

"Even that goal didn't help me too much,” the Super Eagles star added.

The centre-back has featured in six Championship games since his January switch to the DW Stadium outfit.

The former man will hope to continue from where he stopped when football activities resume in , having been suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.