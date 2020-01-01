‘I couldn’t speak French fluently’ – Asante on switching from Burkina Faso to Ghana

The Phoenix Rising winger had already been capped by the Stallions at international level before swapping them for the Black Stars

Solomon Asante has revealed why he switched his international allegiance from Burkina Faso to .

Born to Ghanaian parents, the winger who began his professional career at Ghana moved to Burkinabe outfit, ASFA Yennenga at the start of 2009-10 season.

There, he helped them win the Burkinabe Premier League as he was crowned as the league’s topscorer – a feat that caught the attention of national team selectors.

More teams

He made his international bow for Burkina Faso in their 3-0 friendly defeat to on August 10, 2011 in Johannesburg – coming in for Wilfried Balima with 10 minutes left to play.



However, he made a U-turn to feature to the Black Stars: “Well, those experiences were pretty different,” Asante told USL Argentina.

“Burkina Faso is a French-speaking country so it wasn’t easy for me. Back then, I couldn’t speak French fluently and then it was hard but I thank them.

“It was really great for me because it gave me a lot of international experience. I could play against a lot of top players and also learn from them.”

The Phoenix Rising captain went ahead to feature in 21 international games for Ghana, which included six appearances and three World Cup qualification games.

“Playing for Ghana was one of the greatest things that happened to me,” he continued.

“I got the chance to play the World Cup qualifiers, the Africa Cup of Nations – I think I played it twice and learned a lot, you know.

“It is amazing playing for the national team, my value went up, my name was well known and it made me super happy."

After spells at Berekum and , the 2017 Ghana Player of the Year joined the USL Championship outfit where he has since been turning heads with impressive performances.

He also opened up on what it is like growing up in his native country while confirming it helped him attain his football goal.

“Growing up in Ghana was good, you know,” he added.

Article continues below

“It wasn’t easy as a young boy going to practice and just know that I had to come back home to help my parents.

“You know Africa is quite different from America. When I was a boy, I just had to stay at home, help my parents, and then try [my efforts to train].

“It was quite okay but honestly not that easy. But as time went by I thank all that struggle because that made what I am today.”