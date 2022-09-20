'I couldn't do it' - Benitez admits Liverpool ties affected his decision-making at Everton

Rafael Benitez has admitted that his history with Liverpool impeded him from taking certain crucial decisions during his tenure at Everton.

Benitez managed Reds for six years

Was hired by Everton in 2021

Sacked after six months

WHAT HAPPENED? Benitez was at the helm at Anfield from 2004 to 2010 and won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during that period. In July 2021, the Spaniard risked the wrath of the Reds faithful when he returned to Merseyside to take charge of Everton, but he only lasted six months in the role. Benitez has now admitted that he refrained from making big calls at Goodison Park as he feared a backlash due to his history with Liverpool.

WHAT THEY SAID: "So I realised we had to change things inside, but I couldn't do it straight away because I was a former Red and it could be seen as 'oh, he's come in to change our club'," he stated to Sky Sports.

"In another club, I would have made those decisions. I did it in the past, because you know very clearly that is the way to improve, but there at Everton I couldn't do it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benitez was relieved of his duties in January 2022 following a 2-1 defeat at Norwich. The Toffees had won just once since September and had lost nine of their 13 league games, including a 4-1 home defeat to eternal rivals Liverpool. He was replaced by Frank Lampard, who narrowly steered them away from the relegation zone in the final weeks of last season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will return to action in the Premier League following the international break on October 1, with high-flying Brighton set to arrive at Anfield.