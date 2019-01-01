I can't imagine myself out of the Morocco national team - Harit

The Schalke midfielder was overlooked for November’s 2019 Afcon qualifiers

midfielder Amine Harit says his has regained his confidence and is looking forward to a return to the national team after having a discussion with coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

The 04 man was dropped from qualifiers against Mauritania and Burundi in November as Halilhodzic questioned the player’s commitment to the national team.

With the 22-year-old having featured in all Schalke’s 17 matches this season and scoring six goals, he is primed for a return to the national team when they camp for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in March 2020.

Describing being frozen out of the national team as a "difficult period," -born Harit says his confidence is now back.

“Family stability gave me full self-confidence, so I managed to shine with Schalke in the German championship, despite the difficult period that I experienced after the national coach left me out of the Moroccan national team,” Harit was quoted as saying by Morocco World News as per Lakome2.

Harit says after he was snubbed for the Afcon qualifiers, he is now looking forward to be back for the Atlas Lions after he also engaged Halilhodzic.

“I am madly in love with Morocco, and I do not imagine myself outside the Moroccan national team, so I strive in the Bundesliga so that I can participate with the team in the camp next March,” Harit added.

“He [Halilhodzic] told me that there were things he did not appreciate from both my club and myself, about the fact that I had some injury and my club asked me to be careful.”

The former France youth international player recently signed a contract extension with Schalke to 2024 on the backdrop of consistent form in the Bundesliga.

After switching international allegiance to Morocco in September 2017, Harit featured for Morocco at the 2018 Fifa World Cup but was surprisingly dropped from the 2019 Afcon tournament squad by former Atlas Lions coach Herve Renard, after appearing in the preliminary list.