'I can play so much better' - Trippier disappointed with 2018-19 but ready for Champions League final

The right-back has underperformed at times this season after struggling with minor injuries following his return from last summer's World Cup

Kieran Trippier knows he can play "so much better" than he has done this season but is ready to give everything to help beat to a title.

The defender has failed to produce the impressive form he displayed at the 2018 World Cup last summer and was subsequently omitted from Gareth Southgate's squad for the Nations League finals.

Trippier has still been a regular feature of the Spurs side that finished fourth in the Premier League and qualified for a Champions League final, which will take place on Saturday.

He has suffered from minor injury setbacks, however, missing out on game time in December and March.

Asked if those fitness problems impacted his form, the right-back said: "Yeah, of course, I have said it in many interviews that it has not helped. Obviously with the World Cup in the summer and coming back and playing straight away...

"The season has gone now, I have to accept the way I have played this season, I know I can play so much better. But it's about accepting it, looking back and reviewing it like I always do after every game.

"It has happened, the way I have played. One big game left, if I play I can give everything to the team to help us win."

Trippier sustained a minor groin injury at the back end of 2018 before picking up an ankle problem in March, but feels those issues are now behind him.

"It has been a difficult season with injuries," the former youngster said. "I have had different types of injuries.

"It feels like these three weeks have enabled me to recover, and manage it properly without so many games. We've had three games a week and it has been difficult to manage that. But now I have had three weeks to properly settle down and do my rehab on it and I am feeling fit and ready and hopefully I will get the nod to play."

Spurs have lost a number of players to the treatment room at various points of the season, including the likes of Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Jan Vertonghen.

But many of the absentees have now returned to full training, which Trippier acknowledged has felt odd ahead of Saturday's date with Liverpool in Madrid.

"It has been strange, because if you look at the whole season we have always had a few injuries," the defender continued. "Now everybody is back, everybody is fit, it is going to be interesting, whoever is selected."