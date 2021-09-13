Indian Super League

Hyderabad FC's ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Manuel Marquez's side produced some fine football last term and supporters are understandably gagging for more

Hyderabad will kick off their 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a clash against Chennaiyin at Bambolim.

With away games to Mumbai City and Jamshedpur next, their next set of home fixtures will be against Bengaluru and NorthEast, followed by a clash against FC Goa who tipped the Nizams to a place in the play-offs last season.

Eying a strong start to the new season, Hyderabad conclude their first half fixtures with two away games against ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters in January, 2022.

Hyderabad FC's Indian Super League first phase fixtures 2021-22:

Date Time (IST) Match
Nov 23 7:30 PM Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin
Nov 27 7:30 PM Mumbai City vs Hyderabad
Dec 2 7:30 PM Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad
Dec 8 7:30 PM Hyderabad vs Bengaluru
Dec 13 7:30 PM Hyderabad vs NorthEast United
Dec 18 7:30 PM FC Goa vs Hyderabad
Dec 23 7:30 PM Hyderabad vs East Bengal
Dec 28 7:30 PM Hyderabad vs Odisha
Jan 5 7:30 PM ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad
Jan 9 7:30 PM Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad