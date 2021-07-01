Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea and England winger advised by Netherlands-born Gyasi on Ghana interest

The 20-year-old has been urged to look within for an answer to his international conundrum

Netherlands-born Ghana international Edwin Gyasi has advised Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to follow his heart in deciding his international future.

Hudson-Odoi is at the centre of an international tug-of-war between England, where he was born, and Ghana, where his parents hail from.

He has already featured for the European nation's senior side on three occasions but remains eligible to switch his allegiance to the Black Stars.

"I will advise him [Hudson-Odoi] to follow his heart rather than bowing to public pressure at this critical moment in his career," Gyasi, who decided to play for Ghana in 2017 despite being eligible to represent the Netherlands, told Kasapa FM.

Following his England snub for the ongoing Euro 2020 championship, Hudson-Odoi left the door open for a switch to Ghana when asked about the possibility.

“I think obviously when you’re young, you have the opportunity to play for England throughout all the years, from under 15 to under 16 all the way up,” the 20-year-old said last month while on holiday in Ghana.

“When they obviously gave me the opportunity to come, I was in the country already. It’s something that I already had in my mind, set on already playing for England.

"So it was the obvious thing, choosing Ghana or England, and at the end of the day, I said I always had the right people around me who always advise me – what’s right, what’s wrong. England came and I said 'Yeah, let me go and play for my country'.

“But I said Ghana is my home as well, so we’ll see, we’ll see. You’ll never know."

Ghana are giving everything to land the Champions League winner.

Shortly after his arrival in the country for holiday last month, he met Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo who urged the player to consider an international future with the Black Stars.

He then followed up with another meeting with Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku and Ghana Sports minister Mustapha Ussif.

Ghana’s targets also include Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Watford winger Kwadwo Baah.